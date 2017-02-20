Queensland grants coordinated project status to Pembroke Resources' $1bn coal project

Queensland Government in Australia has given coordinated project status to Pembroke Resources' proposed $1bn Olive Downs coal mine project.

Queensland State development minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced that the independent coordinator-general will support Pembroke Resources in the environmental assessment process across state and federal agencies.

Lynham said: “This marks the beginning of a process, including comprehensive environmental impact assessment, towards a development that could create more than 500 construction jobs a year over two years.

“When the open cut mine is up and running, it could maintain up to 960 operational jobs. It would operate for more than 30 years and produce up to 14 million tonnes per year."

Located 40km south east of Moranbah, Olive Downs coal mine project is expected to be one of the largest coking mines across the world, when it is fully developed.

Olive Downs project will comprise of coal handling and crushing facilities at Olive Downs South and Willunga precincts of the mine.

The rail link will also be developed to carry coal to the Dalrymple Bay coal terminal, in addition to water pipeline and power transmission line.

In March 2016, Pembroke Resources purchased 87.3% stake in Olive Downs Complex from Peabody Energy and CITIC Resources Holding for around A$120m ($88.2m).

The Olive Downs Complex includes Olive Downs South (ODS), Willunga, and Olive Downs North (ODN), with rights to four exploration permits for coal and two mine leases (both for ODN).

The company agreed to purchase an 87.3% stake in ODN, subject to the approval of the minority partners.